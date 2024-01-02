While many might look at the first month of the year as “Januworry” after all the festive fun and spending, others follow the Dry January challenge.
Kicked off by Alcohol Challenge UK, Dry January calls for those who can to take a month-long break from alcoholic beverages. Noting how tricky it might be for those who want to imbibe, the challenge has been adjusted with Dryish January, which helps you curb the amount you drink.
Here’s how to enjoy a booze-free January
From 0% alcohol to Wet February, see the benefits of being sober
Image: 123RF
THE 0% BOOM
According to the Sunnyside team who are dedicated to creating resources around drinking, alcohol-free drinks have seen a surge in sales. Bizcommunity reports an increase from $8bn (R147bn) to $11bn (R202bn) last year.
The trend enjoyed success even after Covid-19 regulations in South Africa ended. Several consumers have opted for nonalcoholic drinks, looking to healthier lifestyles and improved socialising. Companies such as Lyre's have housed themselves in spaces where overly sweet and sugary mocktails are a thing of the past.
HANGING THE HANGOVER
Embracing putting booze aside has helped many catch a break the morning after. Experts at Sunnyside have suggested replacing the time spent on nursing a babalas with healthier habits such as yoga, hikes or meditation. Alternatively, lean into your more expressive side with journaling or crafts.
STAR APPROVED
Celebs including Bella Hadid have become keen sober enthusiasts. The supermodel told InStyle she practices a more sober lifestyle to avoid the adverse effects of alcohol. She has swapped them for adoptegenics (nonalcoholic drinks that use CBD).
Actress Mila Kunis took to Instagram to share how she spends her January sober and celebrates a “Wet February” after a month-long fast.
BODY BEAUTIFUL
With more than 25,000 people signing up for Dry January on Sunnyside, they compiled research looking into the physical benefits that come with a sober January:
Those who took the Dryish challenge drank 21% less afterwards and users who completely dropped alcohol decreased their regular drinking habits by 61%.
