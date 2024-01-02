Prepare for a wild ride through the realms of stupidity as the Eastern Cape’s favourite comedian and drummer Gino Fabbri raises an eyebrow to highbrow in his brand new show, Artificial UN-Intelligence, at the Westview Sports Club on Friday January 5.
This is not your typical comedy show; it's a masterclass in obliviousness as Fabbri's characters stumble through the modern world, blissfully disconnected from reality and utterly clueless that their charades are fooling no-one.
With a dial-up mindset in a broadband world, Fabbri sprouts perfectly timed one-liners in a parallel universe where logic is often an alien concept.
One of the new characters appearing in the show is the lovable and cantankerous bowling pensioner Delores, who has become a regular and popular caller into the Algoa FM studio, where she shares her uniquely oddball perspectives on growing old in the Eastern Cape.
Artificial UN-intelligence is Fabbri’s first new show in four years, following his previous comedy outing, Fabbricated.
In addition to drumming up laughs, the funnyman's jaw-dropping ‘Evolution of Drums’ and dance finales are always crowd favourites.
Be sure to get yourself a front-row seat to this carnival of cluelessness by booking through Quicket or calling Wendy on 082-6616921.
Tickets cost R180 or R160 for eight people or more.
A bar and food menu will be available, with the show starting at 7.30pm.
HeraldLIVE
Funnyman Fabbri goes bowling — AI style
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
