Anti-crime operations yield results in Garden Route

A clamp down operation on illicit drugs and liquor outlets under the theme “More boots on the ground” led to the arrest of 135 suspects for dealing in drugs, possession of drugs, selling liquor without a licence, and driving under the influence of alcohol in the Garden Route during the weekend.
The successes were affected during safer festive season operations conducted in the Garden Route district, between Friday December 29 and New Year's Eve.
“These crime combating operations were conducted in crime infested areas with the deployment of various police units in conjunction with provincial and local traffic, municipal law enforcement, security companies, Community in Blue and other law enforcement agencies,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies.
The operations comprised roadblocks, vehicle check points, search and seizure operations, as well as vehicle and foot patrols at malls and beaches.
This led to the arrest of 57 suspects for possession of drugs, 42 for possession of dangerous weapons, 12 for dealing in drugs, and four for selling alcohol without a licence.
Mandrax, tik, dagga, liquor and dangerous weapons were also confiscated.
In George, integrated forces specifically focused in and around the taxi rank, which led to the confiscation of 100 Mandrax tablets and a small quantity of dagga.
A 36-year-old man was taken into custody.
He faces a charge of dealing in drugs.
“Concerted efforts on road safety awareness with the execution of roadblocks and vehicle check points along entry and exit routes also yielded success.
“A total 20 drivers found themselves behind bars after being arrested on charges of drunken driving.
“The police also confiscated a bag of dagga during a search of a passenger bus on the N2 highway just outside Sedgefield,” Spies said.
Those arrested will appear in their respective courts once charged, he added.
“All these arrests form part of the Safer Festive Season operation to ensure that the public are and feel safe.
“These types of operations are being intensified with the strategic deployment of resources.
“A zero tolerance approach will be maintained throughout the festive period.”
HeraldLIVE
Anti-crime operations yield results in Garden Route
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A clamp down operation on illicit drugs and liquor outlets under the theme “More boots on the ground” led to the arrest of 135 suspects for dealing in drugs, possession of drugs, selling liquor without a licence, and driving under the influence of alcohol in the Garden Route during the weekend.
The successes were affected during safer festive season operations conducted in the Garden Route district, between Friday December 29 and New Year's Eve.
“These crime combating operations were conducted in crime infested areas with the deployment of various police units in conjunction with provincial and local traffic, municipal law enforcement, security companies, Community in Blue and other law enforcement agencies,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies.
The operations comprised roadblocks, vehicle check points, search and seizure operations, as well as vehicle and foot patrols at malls and beaches.
This led to the arrest of 57 suspects for possession of drugs, 42 for possession of dangerous weapons, 12 for dealing in drugs, and four for selling alcohol without a licence.
Mandrax, tik, dagga, liquor and dangerous weapons were also confiscated.
In George, integrated forces specifically focused in and around the taxi rank, which led to the confiscation of 100 Mandrax tablets and a small quantity of dagga.
A 36-year-old man was taken into custody.
He faces a charge of dealing in drugs.
“Concerted efforts on road safety awareness with the execution of roadblocks and vehicle check points along entry and exit routes also yielded success.
“A total 20 drivers found themselves behind bars after being arrested on charges of drunken driving.
“The police also confiscated a bag of dagga during a search of a passenger bus on the N2 highway just outside Sedgefield,” Spies said.
Those arrested will appear in their respective courts once charged, he added.
“All these arrests form part of the Safer Festive Season operation to ensure that the public are and feel safe.
“These types of operations are being intensified with the strategic deployment of resources.
“A zero tolerance approach will be maintained throughout the festive period.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News