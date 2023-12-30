×

'Prophet' arrested after woman, daughter raped and killed in Limpopo

By TimesLIVE - 30 December 2023
A 35-year-old suspect from Jane Furse was after he allegedly raped and murdered a mother and her daughter. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A 35-year-old man from Jane Furse in Limpopo was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a woman and her daughter in Oaks village on Saturday morning. 

“The police were notified of a murder from Willows Clinic. They rushed there and found a 37-year-old woman with stab wounds on the neck,” police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said. 

The woman succumbed to her injuries.

Mashaba said the deceased’s sister told police her sister had told her before she died that she and her daughter had been stabbed by the suspect, who is alleged to be a prophet.

The daughter, 20, was found dead in the sitting room of their house, half naked with a stab wound on the neck and signs she had been raped.

“On searching the house, the deceased's five-year-old younger brother was found tied with tape in his room.” 

Police traced the suspect who was arrested and detained at Hoedspruit police station. 

The motive behind the killing is unknown.

“However, it is alleged the 37-year-old woman used to consult the suspect as he was practising as a prophet.” 

TimesLIVE 

