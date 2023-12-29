Higher-than-average commodity prices help Sars collect more revenue

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) collected R2.07 trillion in gross tax revenue in the 2022/2023 fiscal year, which is R183bn or 9.7% more than in the previous year.

It also refunded taxes worth R381bn (R60bn or 18.7% more than in the previous year) and netted tax revenue amounting to R1.69 trillion (R123bn or 7.8% more than in the preceding year).

This is contained in the 16th annual edition of the Tax Statistics released by National Treasury and Sars on Friday. These aggregated statistics are compiled from Sars’s registers of taxpayers and from tax returns.

Sars said a broad recovery in tax bases and higher-than-average commodity prices supported the growth in tax revenues.

However, Sars said there were several risks impacting on tax revenue collections for the 2022/2023 fiscal year. These included the prolonged effects of global geo-political tensions, energy supply risks, constrained logistics networks, labour and social unrest, weaker global and domestic economic growth and heightened inflation risks.

Sars said compliance revenue secured from focused activities and efforts by Sars yielded R231.8bn for the 2022/2023 fiscal year, R16bn or 7.5% more than in the preceding year.

Other key figures in the 2023 Tax Statistics show the largest sources of tax revenue remained personal income tax (PIT) at 35.7%, value-added tax (VAT) at 25% and corporate income tax (CIT) at 20.6%.