Where’s the party at this New Year’s?
Revellers spoilt for choice in seeing in 2024
Scores of talented musicians will light up the city this weekend as they head out to party hotspots on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2024 in style.
The New Year’s Eve parties will be preceded by the star-studded Ebubeleni Music Festival at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, where artists from the Eastern Cape, such as Ringo Madlingozi, Lloyiso, Dumza Maswana, Nathi Mankayi and Amanda Black, will be performing alongside many more...
