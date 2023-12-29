×

News

Load-shedding to take a holiday break until next year

29 December 2023
Rorisang Kgosana
Reporter
There's happy festive tidings from Eskom on Friday, as the power utility said South Africans will not be blighted with load-shedding for what remains of 2023.
It’s good news from Eskom as the lights will stay on into the new year. 

On Friday the power utility announced load-shedding will remain suspended into the next week.

Spokesperson Menzi Mngomezulu said there has been consistent improvement in available generating capacity.

“Load-shedding will continue to be suspended until next Friday at 4pm,” he said.

According to the load-shedding app Eskom Se Push, this means power cuts will take a “much-needed holiday break over the New Year weekend”.

South Africans have had their lights remain on for most of the month, with load-shedding suspended weekly since December 14.

Mngomezulu said the power utility will closely monitor the power system and “communicate should any significant changes occur”.

