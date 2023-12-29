×

News

Ladysmith floods death toll rises to 13

29 December 2023
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Reporter
The death toll has risen to 13 after six more bodies were recovered following the Christmas Eve flash floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: IPSS

KZN police confirmed search and rescue teams — which include police divers, the K9 search and rescue unit and SAPS officers from Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Umhlali, Empangeni, Vryheid and Newcastle — recovered the bodies on Thursday.

“The search, which is also supported by NSRI station 5, the Alfred Duma local municipality, the Al-Imdaad Foundation, Sharaj rescue, Working on Fire and other private organisations, will continue until all the missing people have been accounted for,” said KZN SAPS spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda. 

After a visit to the area on Wednesday, co-operative governance MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said the families of the victims would be supported.

