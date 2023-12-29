×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Community bids sad farewell to outdoor fan Jordan, 9, who was found dead in dam

‘The thing he loved took him away from us’

By Brandon Nel - 29 December 2023

Family, friends, residents and politicians gathered in Timothy Valley, Nelson Mandela Bay, on Thursday to mourn the death of nine-year-old Romario Jordan Williams whose body was discovered in a dam at Van Der Kemp’s Kloof.

The discovery was made on Saturday after he had gone missing at about 2pm the previous day...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read