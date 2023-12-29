Animal rescue organisations prepare for busy New Year’s celebrations
Police warn of zero-tolerance for illegal discharging of fireworks and swinging of tyres
Nelson Mandela Bay animal rescue organisations are already preparing for an increase in lost dogs and cats, and abandoned and surrendered pets over the New Year period.
This, charity workers say, is mainly due to the illegal discharge of fireworks which sends pets into a frenzy, and the financial burden on owners battling to care for their four-legged friends...
