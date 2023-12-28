World’s toughest inflatable boat race gets under way on Garden Route
The 35th edition of the Six Gun Grill Trans Agulhas Challenge, recognised as the world’s toughest inflatable boat race, began in Plettenberg Bay on Thursday.
After three days of scattered showers and windy conditions along the Southern Cape coast, participants were welcomed by sunny skies when they hit the water at 8am. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.