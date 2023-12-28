V&A Waterfront fireworks display to go ahead 'unless court says otherwise'

The V&A Waterfront will go ahead with its planned New Year's Eve fireworks display after successfully appealing a City of Cape Town decision to withdraw a noise exemption permit for the event.
City authorities initially granted permission for the display, but subsequently withdrew the noise exemption permit — effectively excluding the fireworks part of the festivities — based on objections from animal rights activists. The V&A Waterfront appealed.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Friday said it had lodged an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court, including submissions and reports from 29 experts highlighting the “devastating injuries and harm domestic and wild animals shall suffer” as a consequence of the fireworks.
“The V&A Waterfront and the Table Bay Harbour are home to various endangered, threatened and protected species that will suffer immense harm and injuries,” said the SPCA.
“There has been a large public outcry from animal welfare organisations, animal rights groups, concerned residents and others regarding the planned fireworks display. However, this has fallen on deaf ears.”
The V&A Waterfront said on Thursday the appeal was successful and the fireworks display — limited to five minutes — would go ahead “unless a court says otherwise”.
“We’ve taken everyone into consideration, including residents, tenants and visitors to the Waterfront,” it said.
Head of public relations of the V&A Waterfront Donald Kau told TimesLIVE a specialist had been contracted for the display.
The evening will include a line-up of live performances and the fireworks display will end at 12.05am.
TimesLIVE
