The Tsitsikamma restaurant destroyed by high tides in September is open again — just in time for the New Year celebrations.
After extensive renovations, the facility, operated by Cattle Baron, replaces the previous structure that was washed away by a storm surge on September 16.
SA National Parks (SANParks) announced the opening of the temporary restaurant structure at the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park this week.
The temporary dining solution is aimed at ensuring that visitors continue to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Tsitsikamma National Park along with a delightful culinary experience.
The temporary restaurant boasts a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere, offering visitors delectable cuisine, surrounded by the natural wonders of Tsitsikamma.
“We understand the importance of the dining experience as part of the overall enjoyment of the national park and we are excited to bring back this facility for our visitors,” park manager Victor Mokoena said.
“The new temporary restaurant not only provides a place for visitors to unwind and savour delicious meals, but also contributes to the overall enhancement of their stay within the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park.”
The permanent restaurant building is scheduled to be completed in mid-2024.
Tsitsikamma restaurant back in business after storm destruction
Image: SUPPLIED
