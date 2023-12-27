Police arrested a 31-year-old woman after a raid at her Plettenberg Bay home where drugs with an estimated street value of R50,000 were seized on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said after on a tip-off from the public, the Plettenberg Bay crime prevention unit embarked on a search and seizure operation at the house situated at Bossiesgif. He said the members seized:
- 910 mandrax tablets;
- 402 grams of dagga; and
- 35 bankies of tik
“Police confiscated the find and subsequently arrested the 31-year-old woman who was present during the search. An undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be proceeds of the illicit drug trade, was also seized at the premises,” Spies said.
The woman is expected to appear in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of dealing in drugs.
“This arrest forms part of various crime combatting actions executed as part of the safer festive season operations. These operations will be maintained with for the duration of the festive period and beyond as part of concerted efforts by police to rid communities of illicit drugs.”
TimesLIVE
Plettenberg Bay police seize drugs worth R50k, woman arrested
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
Police arrested a 31-year-old woman after a raid at her Plettenberg Bay home where drugs with an estimated street value of R50,000 were seized on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said after on a tip-off from the public, the Plettenberg Bay crime prevention unit embarked on a search and seizure operation at the house situated at Bossiesgif. He said the members seized:
“Police confiscated the find and subsequently arrested the 31-year-old woman who was present during the search. An undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be proceeds of the illicit drug trade, was also seized at the premises,” Spies said.
The woman is expected to appear in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of dealing in drugs.
“This arrest forms part of various crime combatting actions executed as part of the safer festive season operations. These operations will be maintained with for the duration of the festive period and beyond as part of concerted efforts by police to rid communities of illicit drugs.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News