Number of missing people in KZN floods rises to 11

The number of people missing after the Ladysmith flash floods has risen to 11 after another man was reported missing while trying to save a person from drowning.
KwaZulu-Natal government officials visited the area on Wednesday.
Seven people drowned after heavy rain which started on Christmas Eve.
Six people drowned when a riverbank collapsed in Ladysmith, and in a separate incident the body of an 8-year-old child was discovered in Mandeni on Tuesday.
Co-operative governance MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said the families of the flood victims would be supported.
“We met the families of the victims and assured them the government will provide full support during this distressing period,” she said.
Search and rescue teams, led by the SAPS K9 unit, with IPSS Medical Rescue and the Al-Imdaad Foundation for disaster response are working to find the missing victims.
Sithole-Moloi said the number of missing people increased to 11 after information emerged about a man who attempted to save people washed away on Sunday night.
The MEC met the Msimango family in the Roosboom area, a few kilometres from Ladysmith, which was severely affected.
“The Msimango family lost seven members with three being discovered while the other four are among the 11 still missing.
Counselling services would be available, preparations for burials are under way and the departments of home affairs and social development would help those who lost personal documents, she said.
