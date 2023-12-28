Newly launched Brothers in Arms Drug Recovery centre a beacon of hope
With a growing demand for rehabilitation centres in Gqeberha, due to the scourge of substance abuse, the official launch of the Brothers in Arms Drug Recovery centre in Lakeside Road, Chelsea, was welcomed by those present.
The staff at the nonprofit organisation are mostly recovering addicts themselves and understand first-hand the consequences of substance abuse...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.