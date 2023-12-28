Nelson Mandela Bay needs your help to build climate resilience
Wilderness Foundation Africa has been appointed to lead the drive to develop a climate-smart Nelson Mandela Bay — and to help it formulate a strategy, it is appealing to the people who know the metro best.
In a sign of the times and a questionnaire with a difference, Bay residents are being asked to complete a quick, confidential questionnaire with questions like: “How will climate change affect Nelson Mandela Bay?” and “What can we do?”..
