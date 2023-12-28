Nelson Mandela Bay municipality warns public against setting off fireworks in public
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned that anyone caught unlawfully selling or igniting fireworks during the New Year revelry, will face a hefty fine or, in some cases, even jail time.
Safety and security boss Stag Mitchell said no-one was allowed to set off fireworks at the beachfront or in public spaces without permission...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.