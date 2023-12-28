Nelson Mandela Bay mayor’s pothole promise hits big bump in road
Residents complain about craters as Van Niekerk’s lofty undertaking veers off course
A promise made by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk to rid the city of all potholes by Christmas Eve has fallen short, with not even half of them fixed.
Van Niekerk made the undertaking on December 6 when he launched an accelerated pothole-fixing programme in Van der Stel Street, Kabega Park...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.