A well-known former Gqeberha sports bar owner has been arrested in connection with the murder of his wife.
The arrest of Colin “Junior” Kannemeyer took place on Thursday — a day after his estranged wife, Cheryl-Ann, was stabbed to death in her car outside the Gelvandale home they once shared.
Cheryl-Ann, a 61-year-old real estate agent, had gone to the house in Beetlestone Road on Wednesday afternoon to collect some of her belongings after moving in with her eldest son almost two weeks ago.
Her body was found in the driver’s seat of her silver Honda Jazz at about 12.50pm.
She had been stabbed multiple times, had a gash to her throat, and there was a rope around her neck, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at the time.
Kannemeyer, 57, was found lying in the back left-hand side of the vehicle with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. There was a knife close to him.
Police suspected his wounds were self-inflicted.
“I can confirm that the husband has been discharged from hospital and detained on a charge of murder.
“He will appear in court on Tuesday next week,” Naidu said on Thursday afternoon.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay man arrested for murder of estranged wife
Image: FACEBOOK
