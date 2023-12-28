The body of a man was found by his mother in a swimming pool at a house in Gqeberha on Thursday.
His wife and children were away in Mossel Bay.
The incident occurred in Sunridge Park on Thursday — two days after his 50th birthday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Terence Haywood was last seen cleaning the pool at his home in Canna Crescent.
“However, at about 10am his body was discovered floating upside down in the pool by his mother,” Beetge said.
“Possible drowning is suspected and an inquest docket was opened and is being investigated by the Mount Road police station.”
Gqeberha man found dead in pool
Image: FILE PICTURE
