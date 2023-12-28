×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha man found dead in pool

By Brandon Nel - 28 December 2023
A man was found in a swimming pool on Thursday in Sunridge Park
SUSPECTED DROWNING: A man was found in a swimming pool on Thursday in Sunridge Park
Image: FILE PICTURE

The body of a man was found by his mother in a swimming pool at a house in Gqeberha on Thursday.

His wife and children were away in Mossel Bay.

The incident occurred in Sunridge Park on Thursday — two days after his 50th birthday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Terence Haywood was last seen cleaning the pool at his home in Canna Crescent.

“However, at about 10am his body was discovered floating upside down in the pool by his mother,” Beetge said.

“Possible drowning is suspected and an inquest docket was opened and is being investigated by the Mount Road police station.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read