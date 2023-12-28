×

Gift of the Givers gets its own Christmas gift

By Herald Reporter - 28 December 2023
Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
TIRELESS EFFORTS: Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

A finger-licking good money pot is set to be donated to humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, with KFC customers having raised an impressive R8m through the Add Hope initiative in December alone. 

The fast-food outlet has matched the amount raised, meaning R16m will now be donated to the foundation.

Add Hope encourages customers to add R2 to every meal ordered.

“We can’t stress enough how every R2 counts,” KFC marketing manager: brand and purpose Andra Nel said.

“This is a chance to keep the momentum going and make a significant difference in the lives of many.

“This remarkable achievement underscores the power of collective effort.

“The partnership with Gift of the Givers transcends the act of feeding, it’s about amplifying the reach of hunger programmes and demonstrating to South Africans the profound impact of their contributions.

It’s about giving the gift of hope.

“Let’s continue to work together to turn the tide against hunger and malnutrition this festive season.”

HeraldLIVE

