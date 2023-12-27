The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has called for bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, anglers and coastal hikers to be cautious around the coastline as the full moon spring tide increases towards the peak on Wednesday — and into the new year.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said stronger than normal rip currents could be expected.
“The two daily high tides will be noticeably higher than normal, and the two daily low tides which will be noticeably lower than normal, and stronger than normal rip currents will occur at places,” he said.
“Swim at beaches protected by lifeguards.
“Inland water users are also urged to be cautious.
“Though not affected by the spring tide on inland waters, the increase in water-related emergencies is of concern and we are appealing to everyone to have safety in mind.
“The NSRI’s pink rescue buoys on the coast and inland are proving beyond any doubt their value in aiding bathers who get into difficulty.
“The buoys having contributed to the saving of 176 lives.
“There were four incidents over the past two days at Jeffreys Bay, Mossel Bay and Kleinmond in which a further seven bathers’ lives were saved by bystanders.
“We are appealing to everyone to be safe during this time. Let's keep each other safe.”
HeraldLIVE
NSRI issues spring tide warning
Image: NSRI/BEREND MAARSINGH/NSRI KNYSNA
HeraldLIVE
