The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police have arrested 49 people for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in the past 26 days.
This is according to Bay safety and security boss Stag Mitchell, who said a zero-tolerance stance would be taken against lawlessness.
He said the 49 arrests had been made between December 1 and Wednesday morning.
“In steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law, we categorically denounce any acts of lawlessness,” he said.
“My directorate stands resolute in ensuring the sanctity of societal order.
“During the silly season, our forces are deployed at full strength to maintain a secure environment.
“The apprehension and imposition of fines represent instruments at our disposal to discourage and penalise any deviations from the prescribed legal framework.
“This uncompromising stance underscores our commitment to fostering a community where the principles of law and order reign supreme.”
Mitchell said the metro’s traffic and licensing department had also arrested 90 people for drunken driving.
HeraldLIVE
Metro Police nab 49 drunk driving suspects
Image: Werner Hills
The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police have arrested 49 people for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in the past 26 days.
This is according to Bay safety and security boss Stag Mitchell, who said a zero-tolerance stance would be taken against lawlessness.
He said the 49 arrests had been made between December 1 and Wednesday morning.
“In steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law, we categorically denounce any acts of lawlessness,” he said.
“My directorate stands resolute in ensuring the sanctity of societal order.
“During the silly season, our forces are deployed at full strength to maintain a secure environment.
“The apprehension and imposition of fines represent instruments at our disposal to discourage and penalise any deviations from the prescribed legal framework.
“This uncompromising stance underscores our commitment to fostering a community where the principles of law and order reign supreme.”
Mitchell said the metro’s traffic and licensing department had also arrested 90 people for drunken driving.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News