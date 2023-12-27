×

News

LISTEN | Don’t become a road death statistic

27 December 2023
The Toyota Prada SUV after the accident on the R75 near Wolwefontein
GUTTED: The Toyota Prada SUV after the accident on the R75 near Wolwefontein
Image: SUPPLIED

Hundreds of people have already died on SA’s roads and the number is likely to increase once the post-festive season trek home starts.

In the Eastern Cape, the number was approaching 80 fatalities by Wednesday morning, with several multiple-fatality crashes recorded.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose says several factors have contributed to the accidents, including driving while under the influence.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Binqose calls on road users to play their role to ensure their safety.

