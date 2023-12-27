Hundreds of people have already died on SA’s roads and the number is likely to increase once the post-festive season trek home starts.
In the Eastern Cape, the number was approaching 80 fatalities by Wednesday morning, with several multiple-fatality crashes recorded.
Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose says several factors have contributed to the accidents, including driving while under the influence.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Binqose calls on road users to play their role to ensure their safety.
LISTEN | Don’t become a road death statistic
Image: SUPPLIED
Hundreds of people have already died on SA’s roads and the number is likely to increase once the post-festive season trek home starts.
In the Eastern Cape, the number was approaching 80 fatalities by Wednesday morning, with several multiple-fatality crashes recorded.
Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose says several factors have contributed to the accidents, including driving while under the influence.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Binqose calls on road users to play their role to ensure their safety.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News