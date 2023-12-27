A 57-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in Gelvandale on Wednesday afternoon.
Husband hospitalised after Gelvandale estate agent wife killed
Image: SUPPLIED
A 57-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in Gelvandale on Wednesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body of real estate agent Cheryl-Ann Kannemeyer, 61, was found in a car in the couple’s yard in Beetlestone Road.
“According to police information, on responding to a complaint of murder at the above-mentioned address, they found the body of Kannemeyer,” Naidu said.
“She sustained multiple stab wounds in her chest, a laceration to her throat, and a rope was found around her neck.
“Her husband was found lying at the rear left side of the vehicle with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
“A knife was found close to him.”
Naidu said he was taken to hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story.
