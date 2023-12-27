Disruptive rain for parts of SA and cut-off low barrels towards the Cape

While disruptive rainfall was forecast across five provinces, together with localised flooding risks, hot and uncomfortable conditions were expected along the west coast of the Western Cape on Wednesday.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for rain in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo (excluding the west), the eastern half of North West and eastern part of the Eastern Cape.
Saws said this could lead to localised flooding in susceptible settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges.
Strong winds resulting in difficulty navigating at sea were forecast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.
“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Kamiesberg municipality in the Northern Cape and the Matzikama, Bergrivier and Swartland municipalities in the Western Cape,” Saws said in its forecast.
“Very hot and dry weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the west coast district in the Western Cape.”
However, a cut-off low-pressure weather system was expected to affect the Western Cape and Namakwa district in the Northern Cape from Friday until Sunday.
“The public and small stock farmers are advised that strong and gusty winds along the coast and over the interior, as well as scattered to widespread showers, hail, and heavy rainfall which may result in localised flooding, can be expected,” said Saws.
City of Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the wind warning (50km/h to 70km/h) presented a veld fire risk.
“We’ve seen in recent days the challenges brought about by weather conditions, particularly in respect of fires, so the city appeals to the public to be alert. Avoid working with open flames or flammable substances where possible, do not toss cigarette butts out of your vehicle’s windows and report fires as soon as you spot them.
“Also ensure items like roofs, patio furniture and so forth are properly secured.”
TimesLIVE
Disruptive rain for parts of SA and cut-off low barrels towards the Cape
Image: 123RF/pfotenweltfoto
