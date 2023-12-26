Gqeberha police are working around the clock to determine whether a 17-year-old girl who was found dead and half-naked in a busy street on Christmas Eve was raped and murdered.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the gruesome discovery was made in Lamani Street, KwaDwesi, at about 6am on Sunday.
“Circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation,” Naidu said, adding that the girl had no visible injuries.
“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death as well as whether she was raped.”
Sources close to the case told The Herald she had been out partying at a nearby tavern hours before she was found dead.
Naidu confirmed this.
“It is alleged that she was last seen at a local tavern during the early hours of that morning,” she said.
The same sources said her shorts and underwear were found next to her body.
An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Christmas Eve mystery as body of half-naked teen found in KwaDwesi
