Boy, 17, fatally stabbed on Christmas Day

By Brandon Nel - 26 December 2023
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a frenzied knife attack on Monday
Christmas turned into a nightmare for a Missionvale family when a teenager was fatally stabbed while out partying on Monday.

The body of the 17-year-old boy was found in Pierce Street, Missionvale.

The Herald understands he was at a local tavern when the incident occurred just after 12am on Christmas.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said he sustained stab wounds to his chest and was declared dead at the hospital.

“Circumstances surrounding his death are not known at this stage and a case of murder is under investigation.”

