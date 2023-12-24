A truck driver was injured after a petrol tanker caught alight on the N2 northbound near Durban on Sunday afternoon.
Gareth Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they were called to assist just after 1pm on the N2 northbound before Spaghetti Junction near Chesterville.
“On arrival, paramedics found multiple fire engines on the scene tackling the blaze. ALS Paramedics were shown to the driver who had sustained minor injuries. He was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital,” said Jamieson.
He said the cause of the fire was not yet known, and would be investigated by the Durban Fire Department and SAPS.
The route was closed for emergency services to deal with the situation. Durban metro police have urged motorists to use alternative routes.
Truck driver injured as tanker explodes on N2 near Durban
Image: Durban Metro Police Department
