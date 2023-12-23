LISTEN | ‘Rest, I’ll take care of your family,' Vusi Nova says in tribute to Zahara

“I walked in there as usual, she was in a private [hospital] room sitting without all those pipes. She had removed them and was smiling,” he said.
“I said to her: 'Don’t ever do that again, don’t ever scare us like that ever again.' We sat there and we spoke as normal”.
Vusi was a close friend of Zahara’s . “I said to her: 'Bulelwa, from now on I am going to guard you and make sure you eat well.' When I left that day I kissed her on the forehead and I said ‘I love you’ and she said ‘I love you’.
“I left that hospital believing that when I arrive the next day they’ll be telling us to pack her clothes and discharge her. The very same night I found out she got worse and that was so devastating.”
They met through a mutual friend, the late presenter Akhumzi Jezile, years ago.
Zahara was laid to rest on Saturday in her hometown of East London. She died on December 11 after being hospitalised for liver-related complications.
