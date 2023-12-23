Veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi echoed Somizi's words when delivering his tribute to award-winning singer Zahara at her funeral service at East London International Convention Centre on Saturday.
Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, died on December 11.
Somizi, Anele Mdoda and other celebrities have since questioned why many people only celebrated Zahara after her death.
Before his tribute performance singing Zahara's hit song Loliwe, Ringo said he wished South African artists were celebrated and respected like artists from other countries.
“We have failed Zahara as South Africans. To protect Zahara, because we don't love one another. We respect artists from other countries, but here at home we don't respect or love one another, and that's why we die in this manner.
“We are artists. We are people. Zahara gave us beautiful music, healing music. I will always love her. I know there were people who loved her but we have failed her, and that is the truth. We never realised the star in her. We should have protected her better than we did.”
'We have failed her, and that is the truth' — Ringo delivers emotional tribute to Zahara
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
