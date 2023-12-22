×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

No load-shedding over Christmas: Eskom

By TimesLIVE - 23 December 2023
Cooks planning Christmas meals are in luck, as Eskom said load-shedding will remain suspended until next Friday.
Cooks planning Christmas meals are in luck, as Eskom said load-shedding will remain suspended until next Friday.
Image: 123RF/Eugene Bochkarev

Load-shedding will remain suspended over Christmas, Eskom said on Friday. 

Due to consistent improvement in available generation capacity and the lower demand, as well as sufficient emergency reserves, load-shedding will remain suspended until next week Friday at 4pm,” the power utility said in a statement. 

The country last experienced load-shedding nine days ago. 

On Thursday, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa praised the “exceptionally good performance” of Eskom's units and said South Africa looked set to enjoy another Christmas without load-shedding. 

“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur,” Eskom said. 

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Funeral Service of Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...

Most Read