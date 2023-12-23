Operations manager Thania Dhoogra in an update on Saturday confirmed the road had been fully reopened but warned motorists to “be prepared for slow-moving traffic, congestion and possible delays”.
N3 reopened in Van Reenen's Pass after ‘deadly’ crash
The N3 highway has been fully reopened in Van Reenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal after a crash on Friday that reportedly claimed several lives.
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said earlier in a post on X a portion of the road had been closed “following a serious multiple vehicle crash in the early hours of this morning [Friday]”.
“Eight vehicles (three taxis, one truck and four light motor vehicles) are involved. Emergency services are currently attending to this fatal crash scene.
“Road users are advised to expect congestion and extensive delays. Please approach the area with caution.”
eNCA reported the accident claimed seven lives.
Operations manager Thania Dhoogra in an update on Saturday confirmed the road had been fully reopened but warned motorists to “be prepared for slow-moving traffic, congestion and possible delays”.
“We extend our gratitude to all road users for their patience and understanding. Thank you to our partners in the Road Incident Management System (RIMS) for their swift response to this major crash scene,” she said.
More than 1,700 vehicles per hour are entering KwaZulu-Natal as traffic volumes rapidly increase on the N3.
The N3TC, the company managing the route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, on Friday said the northbound carriageway was also busy.
