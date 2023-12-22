×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Limpopo cops arrest three suspects and recover illegal mining equipment

By TimesLIVE - 23 December 2023
Three alleged zama zama were arrested in Limpopo on Friday. Stock photo.
Three alleged zama zama were arrested in Limpopo on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The police illegal mining task team and South African National Defence Force members arrested three suspects and recovered abandoned suspected illegal mining equipment during “Operation Vala Umgodi” in Limpopo on Friday. 

Some of the items found abandoned at the Mavalani illegal mining site included a phenduka — a makeshift processor made from repurposed gas cylinders — shovels, spades, picks, gas cylinders, cooking pots and silver round balls used for crushing suspected precious minerals. 

“On Friday during the operation three suspects aged between 24 and 46 were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act,” police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said. 

He said the suspects will make their first appearance in the Giyani magistrate's court soon. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Funeral Service of Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...

Most Read