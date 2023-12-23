The search for a missing nine-year-old boy ended tragically on Saturday morning when his body was found in a dam at Van Der Kemp's Kloof.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Romario Jordan Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Romario was last seen alive on Friday at about 2pm.
“Romario Jordan Williams went with friends to Van Der Kemp's Kloof to pick reeds where he met other friends and left with them.
“When he failed to return home that night, his mother reported him missing at the Bethelsdorp police station.
“Last night [Friday], his clothing was found hanging on a tree. This morning [Saturday], the K9 search and rescue found his body in the dam.”
An inquest docket has since been opened.
HeraldLIVE
Body of missing boy, 9, found in dam
Image: SUPPLIED
