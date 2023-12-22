×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Youngsters in danger on long journey to support initiates

Boys as young as 10 fear for their lives as they trudge in blistering heat to deliver food

Premium
By Brandon Nel and Siphokazi Mnyobe - 22 December 2023

Hundreds of makeshift tents stand dotted across a dry and dusty open piece of land in KwaMagxaki.

Hovering nearby are youngsters from Zwide and Veeplaas, two of Nelson Mandela Bay’s largest townships...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read