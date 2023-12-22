WATCH | Minister Chikunga on festive season road stats and safety campaign
By TIMESLIVE - 22 December 2023
Courtesy of SABC News
Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Friday released provisional festive season road statistics and provided a mid-term update on the country's road safety awareness campaign.
WATCH | Minister Chikunga on festive season road stats and safety campaign
Courtesy of SABC News
Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Friday released provisional festive season road statistics and provided a mid-term update on the country's road safety awareness campaign.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News