Uproar in J-Bay over leaflets advertising dagga for sale

Leaflets advertising the sale of dagga are being distributed in Jeffreys Bay, angering residents, visitors and church officials.
The leaflets were distributed at the intersection of Da Gama and Noorsekloof roads this week.
Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman said the municipality had not granted permission for the distribution of the leaflets.
“This is completely unacceptable,” he said.
“The municipality wasn’t aware of these leaflets and didn’t give permission for them to be distributed.
“Law enforcement is investigating and trying to stop them from being distributed.”
The leaflet promotes different types of dagga, such as indoor, greendoor, greenhouse, outdoor, moonsticks and DAB.
It includes a drawing of a hippie smoking dagga and a contact number.
A DAB is a concentrated form of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that is produced through butane extraction and then smoked.
According to Laguna Treatment Hospital in the US, dabbing has severe side-effects.
“Because dabbing involves using marijuana [dagga] with a much higher THC concentration, its physical and psychological effects may be more severe,” its website says.
Contacted for comment on WhatsApp, the person whose number is listed on the flyer said: “Shame ... f*** off ... U don't know us. F*** who u work for carry on with me and u will get f***ed up.
“Mind your own f***ing business.”
The reporter was then blocked.
Resident Veronica Fourie described the situation as disturbing.
“I find it quite audacious of them to distribute this leaflet at this time of the year,” Fourie said.
“It can be tempting, especially during the holiday season when young children and matriculants are present in Jeffreys Bay.
“The leaflet makes it seem easily accessible, which could potentially push someone to use it.
“The consequences of such actions are concerning.
“I have seen the leaflet and also received it at this very busy intersection.”
Another resident, who declined to be named, said it was a concern.
“Such unconventional and frowned-upon practices are disheartening,” she said.
“As a parent, [I find] this situation utterly ridiculous.
“Our community, known for its beauty and tranquillity, should not be subjected to the promotion of illegal substances, such as dagga, which can have a detrimental effect, especially on the younger generation.
“It’s disconcerting to witness the blatant disregard for legal and ethical norms, jeopardising the wellbeing of our families.”
Pastor Jurgens Meyer of the Volle Evangelie Kerk expressed dismay.
“I witnessed the distribution this morning, but chose not to accept a flyer,” Meyer said.
“The association of such materials with dagga brings forth issues of addiction and blatant violations of the law.
“These are precisely the concerns we strive to address and guide individuals away from.
“It is deeply disheartening to witness individuals making a mockery of our sacred town, potentially influencing unsuspecting individuals negatively.
“In response, we will be engaging in prayer, seeking a resolution and urging those behind this initiative to reconsider their actions in light of the effect on our community.”
A cannabis expert from Cullinan and Associates, lawyer Ricky Stone, said the sale of cannabis was illegal.
“I’m not surprised that the residents are upset because Jeffreys Bay is a very conservative town, and I suppose even more so because the sale of cannabis is 100% illegal,” Stone said.
“It is not allowed to sell cannabis and, based on that, there is no regulation when it comes to advertising.
“I can't believe that somebody would distribute flyers like this with a cellphone number in a place like Jeffreys Bay.”
Cannabis Compliance Bureau chief executive and regulatory pharmacist Nico Kriek said they would probe the incident.
“This is highly illegal. The recreational use of cannabis is only permitted in your personal space.”
In September 2018, the Constitutional Court delivered a judgment that has become known as the Prince judgment.
That ruling effectively legalised the use and cultivation of cannabis for an adult’s own consumption in private.
HeraldLIVE
Uproar in J-Bay over leaflets advertising dagga for sale
These individuals making a mockery of our sacred town, says church pastor
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
