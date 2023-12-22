Star-studded line-up for Knysna music lovers
Garden Route residents and visitors are enjoying a star-studded line-up of popular South African musicians including Jimmy Nevis, Ballyhoo, Jesse Clegg, Majozi, Radio Kalahari Orkes and Rubber Duc, keeping music lovers off their seats and tapping their feet.
Bringing the live entertainment scene to Knysna is MamaBear Events...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.