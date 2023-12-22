Residents fuming over huge water bills due to municipal error

Durban residents are fuming after a hefty increase in their latest utility bill after the city implemented a manual adjustment to reverse water rebates it erroneously gave them.
The eThekwini municipality had been providing six kilolitres of free water a day to hundreds of residents since 2020 but is now claiming money back from them for the water.
Ratepayer groups say they have been inundated with complaints from angry residents about high water and electricity bills due to a manual adjustment dating back to 2020.
In one voice note, a resident who lives in the Asherville area, noticed an extra R6,000 charge for water and sanitation in his November statement.
He said he queried this at a Sizakala centre.
“I was told there was some sort of system error where they were giving me six kilolitres of water free for three years and they’ve picked up on this error so now I’m being charged for it.”
He said the 6kl water rebate was for properties valued at less than R250,000 but now he had to pay for it, despite pointing out it was not his fault since he had never asked for it.
Imraan Bennett of the Sydenham and Asherville Ratepayers’ Association said residents were having to pay for the municipality’s inefficiency.
“People are getting disconnected for these high billings and inaccurate readings.
“They [municipal officials] are the ones not doing their mathematics and equating them properly and we must be the ones doing appointments and making arrangements for their inefficiency.”
He said the bill of a pensioner living in an old age home had increased from R400 to R4,000 in one month.
Another resident received a R22,000 bill.
“He has all the solar energy, even the geyser is not running on the electricity, and there’s only two of them at home.
“We’re having this issue across the board,” Bennett said.
He said the municipality was forcing residents to pay or make payment plans, or face being disconnected.
“We are suffering as consumers and then put through the pain of having to go to resolve these things as if we’re the ones in the wrong, rather than them making amends by putting [together] a team in their admin to quickly resolve it.”
Residents fuming over huge water bills due to municipal error
Image: SUPPLIED
Durban residents are fuming after a hefty increase in their latest utility bill after the city implemented a manual adjustment to reverse water rebates it erroneously gave them.
The eThekwini municipality had been providing six kilolitres of free water a day to hundreds of residents since 2020 but is now claiming money back from them for the water.
Ratepayer groups say they have been inundated with complaints from angry residents about high water and electricity bills due to a manual adjustment dating back to 2020.
In one voice note, a resident who lives in the Asherville area, noticed an extra R6,000 charge for water and sanitation in his November statement.
He said he queried this at a Sizakala centre.
“I was told there was some sort of system error where they were giving me six kilolitres of water free for three years and they’ve picked up on this error so now I’m being charged for it.”
He said the 6kl water rebate was for properties valued at less than R250,000 but now he had to pay for it, despite pointing out it was not his fault since he had never asked for it.
Imraan Bennett of the Sydenham and Asherville Ratepayers’ Association said residents were having to pay for the municipality’s inefficiency.
“People are getting disconnected for these high billings and inaccurate readings.
“They [municipal officials] are the ones not doing their mathematics and equating them properly and we must be the ones doing appointments and making arrangements for their inefficiency.”
He said the bill of a pensioner living in an old age home had increased from R400 to R4,000 in one month.
Another resident received a R22,000 bill.
“He has all the solar energy, even the geyser is not running on the electricity, and there’s only two of them at home.
“We’re having this issue across the board,” Bennett said.
He said the municipality was forcing residents to pay or make payment plans, or face being disconnected.
“We are suffering as consumers and then put through the pain of having to go to resolve these things as if we’re the ones in the wrong, rather than them making amends by putting [together] a team in their admin to quickly resolve it.”
On Wednesday, the eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement (ERPM) wrote to eThekwini chief financial officer Sandile Mnguni requesting an urgent meeting to seek clarity on the matter.
Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said they were addressing the issue on a case-by-case basis. — TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News