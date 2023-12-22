Kudos for Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch members
Over the past four years, four women and 16 men have dedicated their time to ensuring the safety of their community.
And they were fittingly acknowledged by the Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch — a registered nonprofit organisation — at a special certification ceremony at the local Ebenezer International Church this week...
