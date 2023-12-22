King Dalindyebo is Azenathi’s father, DNA tests confirm

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo is indeed the biological father of Prince Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo, his first-born son, according to paternity test results.
The DNA results were presented at a media briefing at Garden Court in Mthatha by AbaThembu elders led by Nkosi Thandisizwe Mtirara.
On November 15, Dalindyebo, Azenathi and Azenathi's mother Queen Nocollege had their DNA sampled for testing by an independent laboratory in Mthatha.
In May 2020, the king denied Azenathi was his son, and suggested he take a DNA test, saying he was willing to be tested too.
Azenathi was tested, but the king declined to be tested. Azenathi then approached the Mthatha high court.
The prince also asked the court to interdict his father from referring to him as an illegitimate son without scientific proof to that effect.
After the court application, the king agreed to undergo paternity testing.
The costs of the tests were paid for by Azenathi, according to Mtirara.
The dispute over his paternity had not only humiliated Azenathi but embarrassed and divided the AbaThembu royal household, said Mtirara.
“We never doubted that Zwelibanzi [the king] was Zanelizwe’s [Azenathi’s] biological father. They are photocopies of each other, even the way they talk and laugh.
“These results just confirmed what we knew and what the king knew — that Azenathi is his biological son.”
The media conference was attended by Azenathi and his wife, Nkoskazi Usikhumbulile Dalindyebo, his mother and AmaDlomo elders, including Nkosi Zwelodumo Mtirara and Nkosi Dumisani Mtirara.
Thandisizwe Mtirara said: “These are some of the AmaDlomo who supported King Zwelibanzi when in 2012 others wanted to dethrone him.
“We are still among the many people who supported Azenathi to be an acting king to ensure the kingship remained in his father’s house when Zwelibanzi was in jail.
“We are here with the scientific proof that indeed King Zwelibanzi Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is the biological father of Prince Zanelizwe Azenathi Dalindyebo. All we want is peace and harmony in the house of Dalindyebo.”
Zwelodumo and Nkosi Dumisani Mgudlwa said Dalindyebo’s denial of being his son’s biological father had divided the royal family and the AbaThembu nation.
Zwelodumo said: “But I think Zwelibanzi has set a good precedent that all the children of our kings should undergo paternity tests while their fathers are still alive, to avoid claims after the fathers have died that some children are illegitimate.
“Azenathi as the eldest son has started and others should follow suit.”
On May 13 2020, Dalindyebo disowned Azenathi, claiming that from the time of Azenathi’s birth he knew the baby was not his biological son, even though he raised him.
In the past, Dalindyebo had said all his children would undergo DNA tests.
Azenathi said that since 2020 he had been asking Dalindyebo to present himself for the tests, but he had refused.
“We had to take the matter to court before he would do the test.
“The day after my father said I was not his son I asked him to go and do the test, but it took over three years for him to agree and we had to go legal route,” Azenathi said.
He’d had had no doubt the king was his father.
“For now, I am his only known legitimate biological child. All the others should also go this route to prove their legitimacy and to prove I was not unfairly targeted and discriminated against.”
Azenathi said he bore his father no grudge.
“King Zwelibanzi remains my father, I know him quite well. I have no issues with him despite the humiliation he has caused me.
“We are not enemies — we have a father-and-son relationship, nothing less, nothing more.”
But Azenathi warned he would sue all the other people who had tarnished his name and degraded his dignity by calling him an illegitimate son and an impostor.
Azenathi was acting AbaThembu king in May 2020 when Dalindyebo sent an open letter to Azenathi and his mother disputing the paternity and disowning him.
He said Azenathi was not his biological son and did not belong to the Dlomo clan — of which the AbaThembu royal family is part.
“If you have any doubts about what I am saying you must go for a DNA test.
“I am willing to participate in that,” Dalindyebo wrote.
He suggested Azenathi should ask his mother about his biological father, and should stop acting as AbaThembu king because he was not his son.
This was followed by a letter reportedly addressed to the AbaThembu nation and written by representatives from the king’s office.
The letters were written just two months after the king was arrested for assaulting Azenathi with an axe at Bumbane Great Place outside Mthatha.
Asked at the briefing about Azenathi’s future in the royal succession, Mtirara said: “Prince Zanelizwe [Azenathi] is AbaThembu crown prince, King Zwelibanzi’s heir, there has never been a doubt about that.”
Azenathi presently serves on the Ebhotwe Traditional Council and is an AbaThembu senior traditional leader.
Dalindyebo’s spokesperson, Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama, said the king would not comment until he held a media conference on a date yet to be announced.
King Dalindyebo is Azenathi’s father, DNA tests confirm
Court-ordered results revealed after earlier denial of paternity by AbaThembu royal
Image: lulamile feni
