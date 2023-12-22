Inspiring the young minds of SA
School education tour will feature guest speakers including beauty Tharina Botes, businesswoman Norma Mngoma and DJ Sbu
Miss Thailand World 2023 Tharina Botes and her boyfriend will visit schools in Nelson Mandela Bay as part of a tour through SA in 2024.
The Generational Wealth Education School Tour, spearheaded by entrepreneur and Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list maker Zareef Minty will sweep through all nine provinces between February and November...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.