Foiling truck hijacking ‘all in a day’s work’ for senior cop

When a group of five armed robbers hijacked a truck along the N2 near Mthatha on Wednesday, they never thought they would attract the attention of Bhityi police station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Lindile Maqungwana.
But in no time, Maqungwana, a veteran of 36 years in the police service, had single-handedly foiled the hijacking attempt and recovered the truck, its driver and co-driver, and its load of aluminium doors and windows said to be worth about R400,000.
The robbers were reportedly armed with rifles.
Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the incident took place shortly after 7pm.
The truck was travelling from East London to Viedgesville, about 30km outside Mthatha.
“The Bhityi station commander received a call from Dutywa station commander Colonel Monwabisi Buzwayo informing him of a hijacked Toyota Hino truck near the Mtentu cuttings from the Dutywa direction to Mthatha,” Matyolo said.
“The hijackers were heading along a gravel road towards Bumbane Great Place.”
“Maqungwana was cross when he received the news as he has been troubled by hijackings, especially in the Mtentu cuttings which is in his policing area.”
Matyolo said Dutywa police officers, who were on their way to Mthatha to fetch prison inmates, had been stopped on the N2 by the occupants of another truck who told them about the hijacked truck.
Because they were in a hurry to collect the inmates, they phoned Buzwayo who, in turn, called Maqungwana.
Matyolo said the hijackers, who were travelling in a bakkie, had reportedly pretended to overtake the truck on the N2.
Two were sitting in front and three were riding on the back.
“They started shooting at the truck and ultimately blocked its way.
“Two of the armed robbers got into the hijacked truck and drove away while the remaining three kept the truck driver and his co-driver as hostages.”
However, Maqungwana, 58, who was in the vicinity, spotted the truck and flicked his lights to try to stop it.
When it did not stop, he did a U-turn and a high-speed chase ensued.
Matyolo said the two hijackers eventually stopped the truck, jumped out and ran off in different directions.
“The truck was recovered with all the goods intact.
“Police searched for [the driver and co-driver] and they were later found.
“The driver had been hit in the leg by a bullet in the original attack.”
The hijacked truck belongs to a company based in Wilsonia.
The company is not being named as it could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.
Attempts to contact the driver were also unsuccessful.
Despite risking his own life to foil the hijacking, Maqungwana described the encounter as “all in a day’s work”.
“Yes, it was a risk, and I could have died,” he said.
“But the only thing on my mind at that precise moment was that duty called and so I had a responsibility to do the right thing.”
OR Tambo district police commissioner Major-General Phumzile Cetyana praised Maqungwana for his bravery.
Cetyana described him as a hero for not thinking twice about facing armed robbers all alone.
“In situations like those it is always do-or-die.
“They [hijackers] could have stopped the truck and shot at him but he ignored that and wanted to stick to his commitment that at all times he will execute his duties.
“He showed bravery and led by example.” — Daily Dispatch
Foiling truck hijacking 'all in a day's work' for senior cop
Station commander single-handedly recovered vehicle and rescued driver and co-driver
