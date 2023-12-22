Five people were burnt beyond recognition, while three others were seriously injured, during a head-on collision on the R75 near Wolwefontein between Kariega and Graaff-Reinet on Thursday.
Five die in horror crash near Wolwefontein
Five people were burnt beyond recognition, while three others were seriously injured, during a head-on collision on the R75 near Wolwefontein between Kariega and Graaff-Reinet on Thursday.
According to reports from the scene, a Toyota Prada with four occupants collided head-on with a VW Jetta, also with four people inside, at about 1.52pm.
Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose described it as one of the most gruesome accident scenes emergency personnel had attended to in the province since the launch of the Arrive Alive campaign for the festive season.
Both vehicles overturned and caught alight after impact.
“All four occupants of the VW Jetta, three males and one female, died on the scene. Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition.
“In the Prada, one adult female died on the scene, while three other occupants — two males and a female — were able to crawl out of the vehicle on time and managed to escape with their lives.
“One male was transported to Sundays Valley Hospital in Kirkwood while the other two were taken to Cuyler Hospital in Kariega.
“A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigation,” Binqose said.
Transport Xolile Nqatha commended the rapid response teams for a job well done.
“There were lives saved from the accident,” he said.
“I encourage all teams to continue working hard, especially in the upcoming long weekend which was set to define all Arrive Alive campaigns for the season.”
