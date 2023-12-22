Cleaning workers on go-slow over nonpayment
Members of municipal programme say they have not received stipends for two months
Ward 35 workers employed in a municipal cleaning and greening programme have embarked on a go-slow until they receive their monthly stipends.
Sixteen workers gathered outside the Chatty Community Centre on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.