Province in the dark on progress in establishing vet school at Fort Hare

The Eastern Cape government says it has been kept in the dark by the department of higher education and training on the progress of the University of Fort Hare’s request to establish a Veterinary Sciences School, which is likely to open its doors in 2025 if things go as planned.
This was revealed by rural development and agrarian reform MEC Nonkqubela Pieters in her recent response to ANC MPL Dr Fundisile Bese’s question in the provincial legislature.
The university is forging ahead with the plan and says everything is on track.
Fort Hare indicated as far back as 2018 that it was ready for the faculty at its Dikeni campus.
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the plan the thumbs-up when he visited UFH in November 2022.
The project also received a major boost when the South African Veterinary Council threw its weight behind it.
Pieters said the bid had the backing of the provincial government.
“The provincial government has actively pursued the establishment of a Veterinary School at Fort Hare in partnership with the University of Fort Hare,” she said in her response.
“To this end, the premier [Oscar Mabuyane] has written to the minister of higher education [Blade Nzimande], inquiring about the progress on awarding the vet school hosting rights, while the university has written to the director-general of the department of higher education and training inquiring about the outcomes of the project.
“To date, no response has been received.”
In correspondence to Nzimande dated June 27 2023, UFH vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu said the university’s application to offer the programme was a long-standing matter.
“Several submissions have been made by the university to the department,” he wrote.
This week, university spokesperson JP Roodt said that in February 2023, a UFH delegation, led by Buhlungu, met agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza at her invitation in parliament.
“The minister emphasised the need to increase opportunities for veterinary training in SA and UFH was invited to submit a proposal in this regard,” Roodt said.
“We are awaiting feedback from [higher education] to meet the institution.”
UFH has already designed a curriculum for a six-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BSVc) programme that is inclusive of aquatic and wildlife modules, identified the staffing requirements for the programme, developed an infrastructure plan and undertaken extensive financial planning for the programme.
Higher education spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi had not responded to questions by the time of publication. — Daily Dispatch
Province in the dark on progress in establishing vet school at Fort Hare
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
