Police commissioners found in contempt of court over lack of Intercape bus protection
Both could face jail time if steps are not taken to address violence, intimidation and extortion
The national police commissioner and the Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner have been found in contempt of court for failing to comply with orders to keep passengers and drivers of Intercape buses safe.
Intercape is using the courts to force the state to “do their jobs” and uphold the constitutional rights of drivers and passengers, but it has had to return to court multiple times to compel the SA Police Service (SAPS) to fulfil its mandate. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.