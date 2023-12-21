×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Plett Shark Spotters out in full force after generous donation

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 21 December 2023

After several shark attacks in Plettenberg Bay in 2022, efforts have been stepped up through fundraising initiatives to bolster the Plett Shark Spotter organisation.

Money is being raised through a raffle, the selling of art, a golf day, and an auction organised by residents, nonprofit organisations and business owners...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read