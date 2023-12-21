Plett Shark Spotters out in full force after generous donation
After several shark attacks in Plettenberg Bay in 2022, efforts have been stepped up through fundraising initiatives to bolster the Plett Shark Spotter organisation.
Money is being raised through a raffle, the selling of art, a golf day, and an auction organised by residents, nonprofit organisations and business owners...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.